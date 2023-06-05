Thematics Asset Management Invests $27.65 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 296,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,652,000. Aptiv accounts for about 1.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 184.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after buying an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,039 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

