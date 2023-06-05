Thematics Asset Management Invests $9.99 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,993,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 864,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 734,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clarivate

A number of analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

