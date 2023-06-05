Thematics Asset Management Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,267,000. Clean Harbors accounts for 2.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,112 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.40. 71,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.