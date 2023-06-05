Thematics Asset Management Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 83,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,000. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,709. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

