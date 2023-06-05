Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.21

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 523844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.