Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery makes up about 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Titan Machinery worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.88. 200,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,425. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

