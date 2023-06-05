Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,601,185.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $109,312.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289,587 shares in the company, valued at $72,601,185.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,389,462 shares of company stock worth $49,832,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

