Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,599. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

