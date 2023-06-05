TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 4.10% of TransAlta worth $98,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,244,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 54,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

TransAlta Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

