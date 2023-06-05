Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Up 2.4 %

TRZBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.38. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.39.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.