Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRZ. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.63. 90,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,539. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.