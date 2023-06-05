TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,738. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

