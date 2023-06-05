TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,738. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Recommended Stories
