Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.07 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

