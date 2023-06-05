Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Financial Analysis

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.15 million ($0.38) -5.89 International Stem Cell $8.18 million 0.16 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Risk & Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -29.74% -25.14% International Stem Cell -4.32% N/A -6.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a research and development company for the therapeutic market. It focuses on advancing potential clinical applications of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of various diseases of the central nervous system and liver diseases. The firm operates through three segments: Therapeutic Market, Biomedical Market and Anti-Aging Market. The Biomedical Market segment markets and sells primary human cell research products with two product categories, cells and media. The Anti-Aging market segment markets and sells a line of skincare products sold through two sales channels: ecommerce and professional. The ecommerce channel sells direct to customers through online orders, while professional sales are to spas, salons and other skincare providers. The Therapeutic Market segment focuses on the research and development of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, liver diseases and is currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was founded by William B. Adams, Kenneth C. Aldrich and Gregory S. Keller in June 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

