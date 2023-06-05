Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 65,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 197,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $721,628 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

