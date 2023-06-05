Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 65,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 197,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.
TFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Trading Down 6.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
