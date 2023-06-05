Truist Financial Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $365.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.