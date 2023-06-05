Trust Wallet Token Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $398.95 million and $24.32 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

