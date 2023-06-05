Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 175,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 520,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Tuya Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

