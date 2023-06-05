Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $775,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $334,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

