Uni-President China Holdings Ltd Plans Dividend of $4.82 (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.8228 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Uni-President China Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of UPCHY opened at $91.20 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

