Uni-President China Holdings Ltd Plans Dividend of $4.82 (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.8228 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Uni-President China Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of UPCHY opened at $91.20 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32.
About Uni-President China
