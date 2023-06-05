Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

