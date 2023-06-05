Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.72. 1,019,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,890. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

