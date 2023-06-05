United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Benjamin Mackovak Sells 932,491 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBFO shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

