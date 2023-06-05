UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $215,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.61. The company had a trading volume of 839,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $467.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

