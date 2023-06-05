UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.59 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00013239 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $407,791.98 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00348194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,207,883 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,208,881.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.5837371 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $429,985.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

