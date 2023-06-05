Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,146. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

