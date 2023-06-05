Utah Retirement Systems Has $11.56 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

