Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 69,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.23. 5,871,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,279. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

