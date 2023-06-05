Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 993,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,151. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.81. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.