Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.35. The company had a trading volume of 814,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average of $228.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

