Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.