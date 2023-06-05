Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Valero Energy stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
