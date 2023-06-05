VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 593,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 184,527 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 69,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 282,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

