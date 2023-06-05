Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,533. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

