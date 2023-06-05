Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 6,185,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,160. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

