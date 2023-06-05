Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after buying an additional 359,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.86. 1,012,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.