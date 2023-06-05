Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 13,666 shares.The stock last traded at $168.23 and had previously closed at $170.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market cap of $704.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

