Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $203.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.26.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.96.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

