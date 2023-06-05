Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Veritone stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 48.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Veritone by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,032,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 293,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

