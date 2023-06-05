Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

VERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Up 9.7 %

VERI stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Veritone has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veritone by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.