Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 8.0 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

