Vivo Capital LLC Has $46.66 Million Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044,739 shares during the quarter. Geron makes up approximately 5.4% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 5.06% of Geron worth $46,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Geron by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Geron by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Geron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

