Vivo Capital LLC Sells 677,551 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vivo Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677,551 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares in the company, valued at $792,197.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $124,398. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 112,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

