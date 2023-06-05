Vivo Capital LLC Sells 677,551 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vivo Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677,551 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 112,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.06.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
