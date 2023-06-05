Vivo Capital LLC Takes Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,218,000. VectivBio accounts for 2.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 6.86% of VectivBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VectivBio by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VECT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.56. 294,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,574. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

