Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,337 shares during the period. Rimini Street accounts for 1.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 480.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 407,390 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 305.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 347,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 744,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,171. The firm has a market cap of $377.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at $356,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 828,351 shares of company stock worth $3,414,255. 44.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

