Voss Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.84. 4,030,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

