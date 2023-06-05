Voss Capital LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Digital worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $331,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

