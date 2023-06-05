Voss Capital LLC Purchases 23,822 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 12,058.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,966 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Apparel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

