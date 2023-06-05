Voss Capital LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Ally Financial makes up about 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1,027.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

ALLY traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,416. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.