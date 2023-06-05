VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0276

VRES (VRS) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, VRES has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $69.04 million and $741.59 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03117571 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,603.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

