Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.37 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00012702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,606.09 or 1.00017100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54858958 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,915,897.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

